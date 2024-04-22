USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Daily Maintenance Underway

240413-N-XF387-1158
Sailors attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM 49), washes MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of the independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26). Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Liz Dunagan/RELEASED)
