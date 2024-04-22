USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Daily Maintenance Underway

240413-N-XF387-1052

SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 13, 2024) Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Derick A. Smith, attached to the independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26), performs maintenance on a M7 pistol. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Liz Dunagan/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2024 Date Posted: 04.23.2024 Photo ID: 8357335 VIRIN: 240413-N-XF387-1052