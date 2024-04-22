240413-N-XF387-1052
SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 13, 2024) Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Derick A. Smith, attached to the independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26), performs maintenance on a M7 pistol. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Liz Dunagan/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2024 12:39
|Photo ID:
|8357335
|VIRIN:
|240413-N-XF387-1052
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Daily Maintenance Underway [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Liz Dunagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT