    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Daily Maintenance Underway [Image 4 of 13]

    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Daily Maintenance Underway

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Liz Dunagan 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    240413-N-XF387-1031
    SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 13, 2024) Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Derick A. Smith, attached to the independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26), performs maintenance on a high security lock. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Liz Dunagan/RELEASED)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 12:39
    Photo ID: 8357337
    VIRIN: 240413-N-XF387-1031
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Daily Maintenance Underway [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Liz Dunagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Maintenance
    Readiness
    USS Mobile
    DESRON 7
    LCS26
    U.S. Seventh Fleet

