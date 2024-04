Cmdr. Woodcock, Executive Officer of USS Frank Cable, Retires Following 36 Years of Service

ASAN, Guam (April 19, 2024) – Hull Technician 2nd Class Jerry Smart, assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), leads the color guard during a retirement ceremony for Cmdr. Michael Woodcock held at Top o’ the Mar in Asan, Guam, April 19. Woodcock retired after 36 years of service in the U.S. Navy. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seamen Andrew McPeek)

Date Taken: 04.19.2024