Cmdr. Woodcock, Executive Officer of USS Frank Cable, Retires Following 36 Years of Service

ASAN, Guam (April 19, 2024) – Alexandria Mestre, wife of Cmdr. Michael Woodcock, executive officer of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), receives a certificate of appreciation from Capt. Michael Thompson, commanding officer of Frank Cable, left, during Woodcock’s retirement ceremony held at Top o’ the Mar in Asan, April 19. Woodcock retired after 36 years of service in the U.S. Navy. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seamen Andrew McPeek)

