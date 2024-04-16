Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cmdr. Woodcock, Executive Officer of USS Frank Cable, Retires Following 36 Years of Service [Image 10 of 10]

    Cmdr. Woodcock, Executive Officer of USS Frank Cable, Retires Following 36 Years of Service

    ASAN, GUAM

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Seaman Andrew McPeek 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    ASAN, Guam (April 19, 2024) – Alexandria Mestre, wife of Cmdr. Michael Woodcock, executive officer of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), is awarded the submarine lady of the submarine force insignia during Woodcock's retirement ceremony held at Top o’ the Mar in Asan, April 19. Woodcock retired after 36 years of service in the U.S. Navy. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seamen Andrew McPeek)

    Cmdr. Woodcock, Executive Officer of USS Frank Cable, Retires Following 36 Years of Service

