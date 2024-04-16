Cmdr. Woodcock, Executive Officer of USS Frank Cable, Retires Following 36 Years of Service

Asan, Guam – Cmdr. Michael A. Woodcock, executive officer of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), bid farewell to his accomplished military tenure of more than 36 years in the United States Navy, marked by a time-honored ceremony held at Top o’ the Mar in Asan, Guam.



The retirement ceremony was attended by fellow officers, Sailors, family, friends, and dignitaries, underscoring the significant influence he has had on his colleagues and the naval community throughout his career.



Woodcock commenced his U.S. Navy journey over three decades ago as an enlisted Sailor, demonstrating steadfast dedication to the bedrock principles upheld by the Navy: honor, courage, and commitment. Woodcock underwent basic training at Recruit Training Command in Orlando, Fla., followed by Basic Enlisted Submarine School in Groton, Conn., graduating in November 1989. Thirteen years later, in August 2002, he earned his commission as an ensign through the Limited Duty Officer Program, maintaining his position as a naval officer for 22 years until his retirement in 2024.



Woodcock's initial assignment was onboard the USS Georgia (SSBN 729) in Bangor, Wash., where he served as an auxiliary division mechanic, earning his submarine warfare qualifications. Additionally, while stationed in Bangor, Woodcock served as an outside machinery repairman attached to the Trident Refit Facility. He was later assigned to the USS Florida (SSBN 728) assuming the role of auxiliary division leading petty officer. Thereafter, Woodcock achieved a remarkable career milestone by being initiated as a U.S. Navy chief petty officer.



Frank Cable’s Command Master Chief Josh Strauch reflected on the significance of advancing to chief petty officer.



“The selection to chief petty officer is the highest honor an enlisted Sailor can attain in the enlisted ranks,” said Strauch. “It is the culmination of years of hard work - setting the example and leading Sailors of all ranks. Chief petty officers are selected, tested, tried, and accepted to lead the Navy from the front. The donning of the anchors is a symbol known around the world. Anchors are heavy and every day we have the privilege of picking them up and going to work.”





Woodcock continued his service as the auxiliary division leading chief petty officer assigned to the USS Asheville (SSN 758), which included a homeport move to Bremerton, Wash., in December 2001, where he coordinated the Depot Modernization Period.



After 14 years of enlisted service, Woodcock transitioned to a new phase of his Navy career when he was commissioned as an ensign in 2002. Serving aboard the USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) in La Maddalena, Italy, he held roles as damage control assistant and auxiliaries division officer, obtaining his surface warfare officer qualifications.



Following his service on the Emory S. Land, Woodcock was stationed on the floating dry-dock, ARCO (ARDM 5), in San Diego, Calif., where he served as the docking officer. Subsequently, he was assigned to the Frank Cable in Guam, where he served as main propulsion assistant. Later, he returned to Bangor, Wash., serving at the Naval Intermediate Maintenance Facility, Pacific Northwest, as the mechanical branch officer.



Woodcock then returned to ARCO, serving as the executive officer. After departing, he was assigned to the Naval Special Warfare Logistics and Support Unit Three in Pearl City, Hawaii, as the repair officer of SEAL Delivery Vehicles and Dry Deck Shelters. He relocated once more and took on the responsibility as weapons repair officer at the Trident Refit Facility in King’s Bay, Ga.



He was appointed as the officer in charge at the Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center in the Bahamas. Woodcock then undertook the responsibilities as the executive officer of Frank Cable in July 2021, marking the culmination of his remarkable and dedicated career. His committed service has made enduring impacts at each command where he served.



The retirement ceremony boasted a traditional blend of maritime customs, respect, and reverence, commencing with an invocation shared by Frank Cable’s command chaplain, Lt. Cmdr. Halcott Carter. Throughout the ceremony, those attending were repeatedly reminded of the sacrifices and accomplishments that Woodcock encountered and added to his illustrious tenure. His departure highlighted the steadfast commitment and duty demonstrated by service members daily, often in less visible roles, to protect their country's safety and well-being.



During the ceremony, guest speaker retired Master Chief Damage Controlman Daniel S. Buscemi remarked and reflected on Woodcock’s trailblazing and remarkable feats within the naval community.



“Today, we bid farewell and fair winds to an individual who has served his nation with dedication and honor unmatched, being a significant part of all our lives,” said Buscemi. “While we recognize 36 years of selfless and dedicated service, we also highlight the key impacts Cmdr. Woodcock had on the Department of the Navy and the Department of Defense as a whole.”



As the ceremony signified the end of his active duty in the Navy, it also signaled the commencement of a new phase for Woodcock. He shared his prospects for the future, encompassing moments with his cherished family, pursuing personal passions such as billiards, motorcycle riding, and maintaining his involvement in community endeavors.



““I am proud of the success of my career, but I am humbled in knowing that I did not get here alone,” said Woodcock. “There are far too many Sailors who mentored and trained me, and who performed their duties extremely well, under my charge, that helped significantly impact my success. After 36 years of dedication and sacrifice, I plan to devote as much time as possible to my beautiful bride, Alexandra, and to my amazing daughters, Savannah, Lauren, and Addison.”



The USS Frank Cable extends its sincerest appreciation to Cmdr. Michael A. Woodcock for his invaluable contributions of naval expertise and mentorship during his tenure with us. With 36 years of unwavering dedication to the United States military, Woodcock leaves behind a legacy of excellence and leadership that will continue to inspire us. As we bid him farewell, we express our deepest appreciation for his service and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.



U.S. Navy story by USS Frank Cable (AS 40) Public Affairs

U.S. Navy story by USS Frank Cable (AS 40) Public Affairs