ASAN, Guam (April 19, 2024) – Cmdr. Michael Woodcock, executive officer of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), right, receives the Legion of Merit Medal from the commanding officer of Frank Cable, Capt. Michael Thompson, left, during his retirement ceremony held at Top o’ the Mar in Asan, April 19. Woodcock retired after 36 years of service in the U.S. Navy. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seamen Andrew McPeek)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.22.2024 02:07 Photo ID: 8353425 VIRIN: 240419-N-YQ428-1053 Resolution: 3583x2384 Size: 2.05 MB Location: ASAN, GU Hometown: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cmdr. Woodcock, Executive Officer of USS Frank Cable, Retires Following 36 Years of Service [Image 10 of 10], by SN Andrew McPeek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.