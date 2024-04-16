Kadena Rescue Hangar Construction Begins with Shinto Groundbreaking Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Lundeby, 18th Wing Vice Commander, offers remarks during a traditional Shinto groundbreaking ceremony for a new helicopter operations and maintenance hangar at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Apr. 17, 2024. Lundeby thanked Kadena engineers, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and local construction teams for their efforts to bring together this project which will enhance the base’s ability to perform rescue operations across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Raymond Geoffroy)

