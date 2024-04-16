Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kadena Rescue Hangar Construction Begins with Shinto Groundbreaking Ceremony [Image 6 of 7]

    Kadena Rescue Hangar Construction Begins with Shinto Groundbreaking Ceremony

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Raymond Geoffroy 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Lundeby, 18th Wing Vice Commander, offers remarks during a traditional Shinto groundbreaking ceremony for a new helicopter operations and maintenance hangar at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Apr. 17, 2024. Lundeby thanked Kadena engineers, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and local construction teams for their efforts to bring together this project which will enhance the base’s ability to perform rescue operations across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Raymond Geoffroy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 00:26
    Photo ID: 8353378
    VIRIN: 240417-F-SI013-1014
    Resolution: 7132x4755
    Size: 11.6 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena Rescue Hangar Construction Begins with Shinto Groundbreaking Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Lt. Col. Raymond Geoffroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kadena Rescue Hangar Construction Begins with Shinto Groundbreaking Ceremony
    Kadena Rescue Hangar Construction Begins with Shinto Groundbreaking Ceremony
    Kadena Rescue Hangar Construction Begins with Shinto Groundbreaking Ceremony
    Kadena Rescue Hangar Construction Begins with Shinto Groundbreaking Ceremony
    Kadena Rescue Hangar Construction Begins with Shinto Groundbreaking Ceremony
    Kadena Rescue Hangar Construction Begins with Shinto Groundbreaking Ceremony
    Kadena Rescue Hangar Construction Begins with Shinto Groundbreaking Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Kadena
    HH-60
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT