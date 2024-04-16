A guest washes their hands prior to a traditional Shinto groundbreaking ceremony for a new helicopter operations and maintenance hangar at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Apr. 17, 2024. The new hangar will provide Kadena rescue Airmen a state-of-the-art facility to support safe HH-60W operations and maintenance once it’s complete, ensuring the base’s capability to perform rescue operations across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Raymond Geoffroy)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2024 00:26
|Photo ID:
|8353373
|VIRIN:
|240417-F-SI013-1001
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|16.62 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kadena Rescue Hangar Construction Begins with Shinto Groundbreaking Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Lt. Col. Raymond Geoffroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT