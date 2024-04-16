Kadena Rescue Hangar Construction Begins with Shinto Groundbreaking Ceremony

A guest washes their hands prior to a traditional Shinto groundbreaking ceremony for a new helicopter operations and maintenance hangar at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Apr. 17, 2024. The new hangar will provide Kadena rescue Airmen a state-of-the-art facility to support safe HH-60W operations and maintenance once it’s complete, ensuring the base’s capability to perform rescue operations across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Raymond Geoffroy)

