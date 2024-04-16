Kadena Rescue Hangar Construction Begins with Shinto Groundbreaking Ceremony

Participants bow their heads in respect as a Shinto priest performs a purification ritual during a traditional Shinto groundbreaking ceremony for a new helicopter operations and maintenance hangar at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Apr. 17, 2024. The ceremony marks a milestone in Kadena Air Base’s efforts to modernize base infrastructure to preserve its ability to project airpower for decades to come. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Raymond Geoffroy)
|04.17.2024
|04.22.2024 00:26
|8353374
|240417-F-SI013-1003
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
