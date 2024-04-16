Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kadena Rescue Hangar Construction Begins with Shinto Groundbreaking Ceremony [Image 2 of 7]

    Kadena Rescue Hangar Construction Begins with Shinto Groundbreaking Ceremony

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Raymond Geoffroy 

    18th Wing

    Participants bow their heads in respect as a Shinto priest performs a purification ritual during a traditional Shinto groundbreaking ceremony for a new helicopter operations and maintenance hangar at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Apr. 17, 2024. The ceremony marks a milestone in Kadena Air Base’s efforts to modernize base infrastructure to preserve its ability to project airpower for decades to come. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Raymond Geoffroy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 00:26
    Photo ID: 8353374
    VIRIN: 240417-F-SI013-1003
    Resolution: 7504x5003
    Size: 22.43 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena Rescue Hangar Construction Begins with Shinto Groundbreaking Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Lt. Col. Raymond Geoffroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kadena Rescue Hangar Construction Begins with Shinto Groundbreaking Ceremony
    Kadena Rescue Hangar Construction Begins with Shinto Groundbreaking Ceremony
    Kadena Rescue Hangar Construction Begins with Shinto Groundbreaking Ceremony
    Kadena Rescue Hangar Construction Begins with Shinto Groundbreaking Ceremony
    Kadena Rescue Hangar Construction Begins with Shinto Groundbreaking Ceremony
    Kadena Rescue Hangar Construction Begins with Shinto Groundbreaking Ceremony
    Kadena Rescue Hangar Construction Begins with Shinto Groundbreaking Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Kadena
    HH-60
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT