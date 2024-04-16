Kadena Rescue Hangar Construction Begins with Shinto Groundbreaking Ceremony

A Shinto priest performs Shihou Harainogi, a purification ritual where salt and sake are spread at the four corners of a perimeter, during a traditional Shinto groundbreaking ceremony for a new helicopter operations and maintenance hangar at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Apr. 17, 2024. Both U.S. military leaders and local construction workers participated in the ceremony, which is meant to assure the safety and success of this construction project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Raymond Geoffroy)

