Kadena Rescue Hangar Construction Begins with Shinto Groundbreaking Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Lundeby, 18th Wing Vice Commander, performs the symbolic land clearance portion of Tokoshizumenogi, a Japanese groundbreaking ritual, during a traditional Shinto groundbreaking ceremony for a new helicopter operations and maintenance hangar at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Apr. 17, 2024. Both U.S. military leaders and local construction workers participated in the ceremony, which is meant to assure the safety and success of the construction project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Raymond Geoffroy)

