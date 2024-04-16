Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena Rescue Hangar Construction Begins with Shinto Groundbreaking Ceremony [Image 5 of 7]

    Kadena Rescue Hangar Construction Begins with Shinto Groundbreaking Ceremony

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Raymond Geoffroy 

    18th Wing

    Representatives from the Nishimastu construction company drive a ceremonial stake into the ground during a traditional Shinto groundbreaking ceremony for a new helicopter operations and maintenance hangar at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Apr. 17, 2024. The ceremony marks a milestone in Kadena Air Base’s efforts to modernize base infrastructure to preserve its ability to project airpower for decades to come. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Raymond Geoffroy)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 00:26
    VIRIN: 240417-F-SI013-1012
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Kadena Rescue Hangar Construction Begins with Shinto Groundbreaking Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Lt. Col. Raymond Geoffroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    Kadena
    HH-60
    INDOPACOM

