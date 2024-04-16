The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Team “Thunderbirds” perform at the Charleston Airshow on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 20, 2024. The airshow offered more than 50 demonstrations and displays including science, technology, engineering and mathematics exhibits, static display aircraft and aerial demonstration performances like the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, C-17 Globemaster III, and F-35B Lightning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2024 Date Posted: 04.21.2024 09:33 Photo ID: 8352911 VIRIN: 240420-F-XY111-1250 Resolution: 7371x4914 Size: 2.23 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charleston Airshow 2024 [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.