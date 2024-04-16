Charleston Airshow 2024

The Red Bull Air Force team performs during the Charleston Airshow over Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 20, 2024. The airshow demonstrates the Air Force’s continuing progress in building the future of airpower with military and civilian air acts including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and static displays, science, technology, engineering, math exhibits, and military operations demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

