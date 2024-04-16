Four United States Air Force Demonstration “Thunderbirds” F-16 Fighting Falcons fly in formation during the Charleston Airshow at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 20, 2024. The Thunderbirds perform for people all around the world to display the pride, precision, and professionalism that the U.S. Air Force represents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

Date Taken: 04.20.2024
Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
This work, Charleston Airshow 2024 [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.