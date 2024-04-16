Charleston Airshow 2024

A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the C-17 East Coast Demonstration team flies over Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 20, 2024, as part of the C-17 demonstration team act during the Charleston Airshow. The airshow offered more than 50 demonstrations and displays including science, technology, engineering and mathematics exhibits, static display aircraft and aerial demonstration performances like the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, C-17 Globemaster III, and F-35B Lightning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

