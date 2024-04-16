The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Team “Thunderbirds” perform at the Charleston Airshow on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 20, 2024. The goal of the airshow is to demonstrate the Air Force's continuing progress in building the future of airpower with military and civilian air acts and static displays, as well as science, technology, engineering, and math exhibits, and military operations demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2024 09:33
|Photo ID:
|8352910
|VIRIN:
|240420-F-XY111-1219
|Resolution:
|6036x4024
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charleston Airshow 2024 [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
