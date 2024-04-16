Charleston Airshow 2024

Four United States Air Force Demonstration “Thunderbirds” F-16 Fighting Falcons fly in formation during the Charleston Airshow at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 20, 2024. In addition to showcasing the elite skills all pilots must possess, the Thunderbirds demonstrate the incredible capabilities of the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighter jet, the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

Date Taken: 04.20.2024 Date Posted: 04.21.2024 Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US