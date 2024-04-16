Hometown Hero flies with Thunderbirds

Teresa Chrapkiewicz, Thunderbirds’ Hometown Hero, prepares for takeoff during the Charleston Airshow at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 19, 2024. Chrapkiewicz is a dedicated teacher, published author, Air Force veteran, community volunteer and the first female Navajo pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

