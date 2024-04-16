Hometown Hero flies with Thunderbirds

Teresa Chrapkiewicz, Thunderbirds’ Hometown Hero, gives a thumbs up before her flight during the Charleston Airshow at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 19, 2024. The Thunderbirds Hometown Hero program recognizes individuals who leave a profound and positive impact on their community, giving them an opportunity to ride in the back of a F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

