Hometown Hero flies with Thunderbirds

Teresa Chrapkiewicz, Thunderbirds’ Hometown Hero, gives a thumbs up before her flight during the Charleston Airshow at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 19, 2024. The Thunderbirds Hometown Hero program recognizes individuals who leave a profound and positive impact on their community, giving them an opportunity to ride in the back of a F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2024 09:24
|Photo ID:
|8352128
|VIRIN:
|240419-F-XY111-1105
|Resolution:
|8074x5383
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
