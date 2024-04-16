Teresa Chrapkiewicz, Thunderbirds’ Hometown Hero, left, shares a laugh with Lt. Col. Taylor Wight, United States Air Force Air Demonstration Team “Thunderbirds” pilot, during the Charleston Airshow at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 19, 2024. Chrapkiewicz is a dedicated teacher, published author, Air Force veteran, community volunteer and the first female Navajo pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2024 09:24
|Photo ID:
|8352130
|VIRIN:
|240419-F-XY111-1088
|Resolution:
|6051x4475
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hometown Hero flies with Thunderbirds [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT