    Hometown Hero flies with Thunderbirds [Image 1 of 6]

    Hometown Hero flies with Thunderbirds

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Teresa Chrapkiewicz, Thunderbirds’ Hometown Hero, poses for a photo in between getting fitted for her flight suit during the Charleston Airshow at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 19, 2024. The Thunderbirds Hometown Hero program recognizes individuals who leave a profound and positive impact on their community, giving them an opportunity to ride in the back of a F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hometown Hero flies with Thunderbirds [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

