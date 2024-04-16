Hometown Hero flies with Thunderbirds

Teresa Chrapkiewicz, Thunderbirds’ Hometown Hero, poses for a photo in between getting fitted for her flight suit during the Charleston Airshow at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 19, 2024. The Thunderbirds Hometown Hero program recognizes individuals who leave a profound and positive impact on their community, giving them an opportunity to ride in the back of a F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2024 09:23
|Photo ID:
|8352126
|VIRIN:
|240419-F-XY111-1059
|Resolution:
|6376x4936
|Size:
|6.68 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
