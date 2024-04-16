Teresa Chrapkiewicz, Thunderbirds’ Hometown Hero, poses for a photo in between getting fitted for her flight suit during the Charleston Airshow at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 19, 2024. The Thunderbirds Hometown Hero program recognizes individuals who leave a profound and positive impact on their community, giving them an opportunity to ride in the back of a F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.20.2024 09:23 Photo ID: 8352126 VIRIN: 240419-F-XY111-1059 Resolution: 6376x4936 Size: 6.68 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hometown Hero flies with Thunderbirds [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.