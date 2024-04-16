U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Taylor Wight, United States Air Force Air Demonstration Team “Thunderbirds” pilot, left, and Teresa Chrapkiewicz, Thunderbirds’ Hometown Hero, walk out to the flightline during the Charleston Airshow at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 19, 2024. The Thunderbirds Hometown Hero program recognizes individuals who leave a profound and positive impact on their community, giving them an opportunity to ride in the back of a F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.20.2024 09:24 Photo ID: 8352129 VIRIN: 240419-F-XY111-1080 Resolution: 7071x5047 Size: 2.73 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hometown Hero flies with Thunderbirds [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.