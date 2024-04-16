Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hometown Hero flies with Thunderbirds [Image 2 of 6]

    Hometown Hero flies with Thunderbirds

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Teresa Chrapkiewicz, Thunderbirds’ Hometown Hero, left, gets fitted for her flight helmet with the help of Tech Sgt. Brandon Butler, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Aircrew Flight Equipment, during the Charleston Airshow at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 19, 2024. Chrapkiewicz is a dedicated teacher, published author, Air Force veteran, community volunteer and the first female Navajo pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

