Teresa Chrapkiewicz, Thunderbirds’ Hometown Hero, left, gets fitted for her flight helmet with the help of Tech Sgt. Brandon Butler, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Aircrew Flight Equipment, during the Charleston Airshow at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 19, 2024. Chrapkiewicz is a dedicated teacher, published author, Air Force veteran, community volunteer and the first female Navajo pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.20.2024 09:24 Photo ID: 8352127 VIRIN: 240419-F-XY111-1064 Resolution: 8015x4959 Size: 8.15 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hometown Hero flies with Thunderbirds [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.