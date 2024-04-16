Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMA-223 prepares for Red Flag 24-1 familiarization flights [Image 5 of 5]

    VMA-223 prepares for Red Flag 24-1 familiarization flights

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes 

    354th Fighter Wing

    From left U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Shawn Johnson, Cpl. Christopher Williams, and Lance Cpl. Javier Banda, all plane captains assigned to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223 out of Cherry Point, South Carolina, pose for a photo during Red Flag-Alaska 24-1 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 19, 2024. Red Flag-Alaska provides training for deployed maintenance and support personnel in sustainment of large-force deployed air operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 20:23
    Photo ID: 8351568
    VIRIN: 240419-F-CX880-1012
    Resolution: 4296x2864
    Size: 6.15 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RedFlagAlaska
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    RFA24

