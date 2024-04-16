VMA-223 prepares for Red Flag 24-1 familiarization flights

From left U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Shawn Johnson, Cpl. Christopher Williams, and Lance Cpl. Javier Banda, all plane captains assigned to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223 out of Cherry Point, South Carolina, pose for a photo during Red Flag-Alaska 24-1 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 19, 2024. Red Flag-Alaska provides training for deployed maintenance and support personnel in sustainment of large-force deployed air operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)
