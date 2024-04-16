VMA-223 prepares for Red Flag 24-1 familiarization flights

U.S. Marine Sgt. Zachary Dillon, a plane captain assigned to the Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223 out of Cherry Point, South Carolina, performs a cockpit inspection during Red Flag-Alaska at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 19, 2024. The Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex airspace used during Red Flag-Alaska, covers more than 77,000 square miles and provides a realistic training environment, allowing Airmen to train for full spectrum engagements, ranging from individual skills to complex, large-scale joint engagements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

