VMA-223 prepares for Red Flag 24-1 familiarization flights

U.S. Marine Sgt. Zachary Dillon, a plane captain assigned to the Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223 out of Cherry Point, South Carolina, performs a cockpit inspection during Red Flag-Alaska at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 19, 2024. The Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex airspace used during Red Flag-Alaska, covers more than 77,000 square miles and provides a realistic training environment, allowing Airmen to train for full spectrum engagements, ranging from individual skills to complex, large-scale joint engagements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2024 20:25
|Photo ID:
|8351563
|VIRIN:
|240419-F-CX880-1054
|Resolution:
|4168x2778
|Size:
|3.85 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
