Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMA-223 prepares for Red Flag 24-1 familiarization flights [Image 2 of 5]

    VMA-223 prepares for Red Flag 24-1 familiarization flights

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Marine Sgt. Zachary Dillon, a plane captain assigned to the Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223 out of Cherry Point, South Carolina, performs a cockpit inspection during Red Flag-Alaska at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 19, 2024. The Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex airspace used during Red Flag-Alaska, covers more than 77,000 square miles and provides a realistic training environment, allowing Airmen to train for full spectrum engagements, ranging from individual skills to complex, large-scale joint engagements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 20:25
    Photo ID: 8351563
    VIRIN: 240419-F-CX880-1054
    Resolution: 4168x2778
    Size: 3.85 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMA-223 prepares for Red Flag 24-1 familiarization flights [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMA-223 prepares for Red Flag 24-1 familiarization flights
    VMA-223 prepares for Red Flag 24-1 familiarization flights
    VMA-223 prepares for Red Flag 24-1 familiarization flights
    VMA-223 prepares for Red Flag 24-1 familiarization flights
    VMA-223 prepares for Red Flag 24-1 familiarization flights

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RedFlagAlaska
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    RFA24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT