VMA-223 prepares for Red Flag 24-1 familiarization flights

U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Aaron Compton, a plane captain assigned to the Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223 out of Cherry Point, South Carolina, performs maintenance during Red Flag-Alaska at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 19, 2024. Exercises like Red Flag-Alaska display the United States’ commitment to ensuring U.S. forces are capable and ready to face the evolving challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

