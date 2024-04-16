VMA-223 prepares for Red Flag 24-1 familiarization flights

U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Sergio Landin (left) and Sgt. Zachary Dillon (middle), both plane captains assigned to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223 out of Cherry Point, South Carolina, read a technical order during Red Flag-Alaska 24-1 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 19, 2024. Red Flag-Alaska provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, combined training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

