U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Sergio Landin (left) and Sgt. Zachary Dillon (middle), both plane captains assigned to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223 out of Cherry Point, South Carolina, read a technical order during Red Flag-Alaska 24-1 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 19, 2024. Red Flag-Alaska provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, combined training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2024 20:23
|Photo ID:
|8351567
|VIRIN:
|240419-F-CX880-1018
|Resolution:
|4445x2963
|Size:
|5.63 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMA-223 prepares for Red Flag 24-1 familiarization flights [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT