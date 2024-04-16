Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMA-223 prepares for Red Flag 24-1 familiarization flights [Image 4 of 5]

    VMA-223 prepares for Red Flag 24-1 familiarization flights

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Sergio Landin (left) and Sgt. Zachary Dillon (middle), both plane captains assigned to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223 out of Cherry Point, South Carolina, read a technical order during Red Flag-Alaska 24-1 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 19, 2024. Red Flag-Alaska provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, combined training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

