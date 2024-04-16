A Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223 patch sits on the uniform of a U.S. Marine during Red Flag-Alaska at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 19, 2024. Red Flag-Alaska reinforces the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2024 20:25
|Photo ID:
|8351561
|VIRIN:
|240419-F-CX880-1009
|Resolution:
|4273x2849
|Size:
|7.43 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMA-223 prepares for Red Flag 24-1 familiarization flights [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
