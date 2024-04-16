Sharing tradition, culture through Hamura Tulip Festival

U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, hangs up an ema at the Aso Shrine in Hamura, Japan, April 15, 2024. Ema, a wooden tablet with individual wishes written on them, are hung up at the shrine where the deity spirits, known as kami, are believed to receive them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

