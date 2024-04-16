Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sharing tradition, culture through Hamura Tulip Festival [Image 6 of 6]

    Sharing tradition, culture through Hamura Tulip Festival

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, hangs up an ema at the Aso Shrine in Hamura, Japan, April 15, 2024. Ema, a wooden tablet with individual wishes written on them, are hung up at the shrine where the deity spirits, known as kami, are believed to receive them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 03:04
    Photo ID: 8347183
    VIRIN: 240415-F-HD796-1240
    Resolution: 4845x3461
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sharing tradition, culture through Hamura Tulip Festival [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sharing tradition, culture through Hamura Tulip Festival
    Sharing tradition, culture through Hamura Tulip Festival
    Sharing tradition, culture through Hamura Tulip Festival
    Sharing tradition, culture through Hamura Tulip Festival
    Sharing tradition, culture through Hamura Tulip Festival
    Sharing tradition, culture through Hamura Tulip Festival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Partnership
    Shrine
    Tulip
    Tulip Festival

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT