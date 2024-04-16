U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, writes a wish on an ema, a wooden tablet made for granting wishes at Japanese shrines, at the Aso Shrine in Hamura, Japan, April 15, 2024. The Aso Shrine was first established in the seventh century and sits along the Tama river in Hamura, a city outside of Yokota Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 03:04 Photo ID: 8347181 VIRIN: 240415-F-HD796-1215 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.18 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sharing tradition, culture through Hamura Tulip Festival [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.