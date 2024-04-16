Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sharing tradition, culture through Hamura Tulip Festival [Image 3 of 6]

    Sharing tradition, culture through Hamura Tulip Festival

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing

    From the left, Naoko Connell, 374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs community relations specialist and U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, receives a hamaya, an arrow gifted at shrines and temples as a sign of good luck and protection from Hirotaka Hashimoto, Hamura City mayor while visiting the Aso Shrine in Hamura, Japan, April 15, 2024. The 374th AW frequently engages with the surrounding cities and towns through cultural and traditional exchanges, strengthening the partnerships and ties between the base and local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

    This work, Sharing tradition, culture through Hamura Tulip Festival [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

