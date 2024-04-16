Sharing tradition, culture through Hamura Tulip Festival

U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, writes a wish on an ema, a wooden tablet made for granting wishes at Japanese shrines, at the Aso Shrine in Hamura, Japan, April 15, 2024. Through sharing cultures and traditions, Yokota is able to maintain friendships and bonds with the surrounding communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)
