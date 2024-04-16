Carp streamers line fields of blooming tulips during the Hamura Tulip Festival in Hamura, Japan, April 15, 2024. Hamura is known as the town of flowers, greenery and water; and holds the Tulip Festival in conjunction with Yokota’s Sakura Spring Festival. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 03:04 Photo ID: 8347179 VIRIN: 240415-F-HD796-1100 Resolution: 6048x3402 Size: 3.03 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sharing tradition, culture through Hamura Tulip Festival [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.