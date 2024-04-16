Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrive at Joint Base Charleston [Image 1 of 10]

    U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrive at Joint Base Charleston

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” flies over Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 17, 2024, for the Charleston Airshow. The Thunderbirds perform for people all around the world to display the pride, precision, and professionalism that the U.S. Air Force represents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 18:11
    Photo ID: 8346580
    VIRIN: 240417-F-XY111-1188
    Resolution: 6468x3774
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrive at Joint Base Charleston [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    U.S. Air Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    Charleston Airshow

