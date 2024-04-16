U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrive at Joint Base Charleston

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” lands at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 17, 2024. In addition to showcasing the elite skills all pilots must possess, the Thunderbirds demonstrate the incredible capabilities of the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighter jet, the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

