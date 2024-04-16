U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrive at Joint Base Charleston

U.S. Air Force Maj. Tyler Clark, United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" pilot, gets interviewed by local media at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 17, 2024, for the Charleston Airshow. The goal of the airshow is to demonstrate the Air Force's continuing progress in building the future of airpower with military and civilian air acts and static displays, as well as science, technology, engineering, and math exhibits, and military operations demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

