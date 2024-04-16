U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrive at Joint Base Charleston

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” prepares to park at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 17, 2024, for the Charleston Airshow. The Thunderbirds perform for people all around the world to display the pride, precision, and professionalism that the U.S. Air Force represents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

Date Taken: 04.17.2024
Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US