Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrive at Joint Base Charleston [Image 3 of 10]

    U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrive at Joint Base Charleston

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Two F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” taxi down the flightline at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 17, 2024, for the Charleston Airshow. The goal of the airshow is to demonstrate the Air Force's continuing progress in building the future of airpower with military and civilian air acts and static displays, as well as science, technology, engineering, and math exhibits, and military operations demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 18:11
    Photo ID: 8346582
    VIRIN: 240417-F-XY111-1572
    Resolution: 7707x4067
    Size: 5.96 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrive at Joint Base Charleston [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrive at Joint Base Charleston
    U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrive at Joint Base Charleston
    U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrive at Joint Base Charleston
    U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrive at Joint Base Charleston
    U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrive at Joint Base Charleston
    U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrive at Joint Base Charleston
    U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrive at Joint Base Charleston
    U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrive at Joint Base Charleston
    U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrive at Joint Base Charleston
    U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrive at Joint Base Charleston

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    U.S. Air Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    Charleston Airshow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT