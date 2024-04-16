U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the Thunderbirds Demonstration Team fly in formation over Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 17, 2024, for the Charleston Airshow. professionalism that the U.S. Air Force represents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2024 Date Posted: 04.17.2024 18:11 Photo ID: 8346583 VIRIN: 240417-F-XY111-1742 Resolution: 6221x3680 Size: 2.71 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrive at Joint Base Charleston [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.