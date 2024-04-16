Tyndall recognizes Month of the Military Child

From right, Kara Mulkusky, Tyndall Academy principal, and a student from Tyndall Academy lead the Pledge of Allegiance during a wave parade at Tyndall Academy, Panama City, Florida, April 12, 2024. The term “Purple Up” refers to wearing and showcasing the color purple, referencing the combination of each service branch's color into one. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

