Tyndall recognizes Month of the Military Child

Members of Tyndall Air Force Base and Tyndall Academy participate in a wave parade at Tyndall Academy, Panama City, Florida, April 12, 2024. Tyndall Academy celebrated the Month of the Military Child through a wave parade where faculty, parents and volunteers could recognize military-connected children with uplifting posters as well as waving and thanking the students for their sacrifices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

