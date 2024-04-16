Members of Tyndall Air Force Base and Tyndall Academy participate in a wave parade at Tyndall Academy, Panama City, Florida, April 12, 2024. Tyndall Academy celebrated the Month of the Military Child through a wave parade where faculty, parents and volunteers could recognize military-connected children with uplifting posters as well as waving and thanking the students for their sacrifices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2024 15:00
|Photo ID:
|8345809
|VIRIN:
|240412-F-BE826-1017
|Resolution:
|5631x3747
|Size:
|9.35 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Tyndall recognizes Month of the Military Child [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT