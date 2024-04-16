Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall recognizes Month of the Military Child [Image 6 of 11]

    Tyndall recognizes Month of the Military Child

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing

    Tyndall Academy students prepare to raise the American flag during a wave parade at Tyndall Academy, Panama City, Florida, April 12, 2024. Tyndall Academy celebrated the Month of the Military Child through a wave parade where faculty, parents and volunteers could recognize military-connected children with uplifting posters as well as waving and thanking the students for their sacrifices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

    This work, Tyndall recognizes Month of the Military Child [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    Family
    Month of the Military Child
    Team Tyndall

