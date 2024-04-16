Tyndall Academy students prepare to raise the American flag during a wave parade at Tyndall Academy, Panama City, Florida, April 12, 2024. Tyndall Academy celebrated the Month of the Military Child through a wave parade where faculty, parents and volunteers could recognize military-connected children with uplifting posters as well as waving and thanking the students for their sacrifices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2024 15:00
|Photo ID:
|8345815
|VIRIN:
|240412-F-BE826-1079
|Resolution:
|5768x3595
|Size:
|7.79 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall recognizes Month of the Military Child [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
