Tyndall Academy students prepare to raise the American flag during a wave parade at Tyndall Academy, Panama City, Florida, April 12, 2024. Tyndall Academy celebrated the Month of the Military Child through a wave parade where faculty, parents and volunteers could recognize military-connected children with uplifting posters as well as waving and thanking the students for their sacrifices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

Date Taken: 04.12.2024 Date Posted: 04.17.2024 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US This work, Tyndall recognizes Month of the Military Child, by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS