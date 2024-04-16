Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall recognizes Month of the Military Child [Image 4 of 11]

    Tyndall recognizes Month of the Military Child

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing

    Allen Stever, Bay District Schools school safety officer, prepares to raise the American flag during a wave parade at Tyndall Academy, Panama City, Florida, April 12, 2024. The term “Purple Up” refers to wearing and showcasing the color purple, referencing the combination of each service branch's color into one. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

    ACC
    Family
    Month of the Military Child
    Team Tyndall

