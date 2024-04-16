Tyndall recognizes Month of the Military Child

Members of Tyndall Air Force Base and Tyndall Academy faculty, students and parents watch as the flag is raised during a wave parade at Tyndall Academy, Panama City, Florida, April 12, 2024. Currently, there are an estimated 2,311 military-connected children who attend schools in Bay County. Additionally, 18 school districts surrounding Tyndall have been awarded the Purple Star delegation, which recognizes schools who provide valuable support to military connected. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

