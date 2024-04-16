Tyndall recognizes Month of the Military Child

U.S. Airmen from the 801st Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers Training Squadron hand out candy to children during a wave parade at Tyndall Academy, Panama City, Florida, April 12, 2024. Currently, there are an estimated 2,311 military-connected children who attend schools in Bay County. Additionally, 18 school districts surrounding Tyndall have been awarded the Purple Star delegation which recognizes schools who provide valuable support to military connected children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

Date Taken: 04.12.2024 Date Posted: 04.17.2024 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US