Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Arrival

Staff Sgt. Caroline Caba De Mota, Personnel Services for Contingency Operations (PERSCO) team member conducts in-processing with a new arrival during Exercise Agile Reaper in Saipan, North Mariana Islands, 6 April 2024. Approximately 250 personnel from three locations traveled to participate in training within an environment where they can operate at the level of stress that will increase responsiveness to natural disasters and other challenges to better support the Pacific. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Tarelle Walker)

Date Taken: 04.06.2024 Location: SAIPAN, MP