Team Hickam personnel check mobility bags at a pre-deployment function line during Agile Reaper 24-1 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, April 4, 2024. Airmen were ensuring that all items in their mobility bags included all parts for their individual protective chemical, biological, radiation, and nuclear gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 21:58 Photo ID: 8342239 VIRIN: 240404-F-NW874-1031 Resolution: 3924x2611 Size: 3.49 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Arrival [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.