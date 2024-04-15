Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Arrival [Image 2 of 9]

    Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Arrival

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    Team Hickam personnel check mobility bags at a pre-deployment function line during Agile Reaper 24-1 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, April 4, 2024. Airmen were ensuring that all items in their mobility bags included all parts for their individual protective chemical, biological, radiation, and nuclear gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 21:58
    Photo ID: 8342239
    VIRIN: 240404-F-NW874-1031
    Resolution: 3924x2611
    Size: 3.49 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Arrival [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Saipan
    3rd Wing
    15th Wing
    Exercise Agile Reaper

